Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Linda Kringlen is turning 72 on Sept. 13. Her family would like friends to help celebrate with her by sending her a card to 1011 First St. NE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.

“Happy birthday mom and grandma! We love you.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos