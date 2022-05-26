OELWEIN — Jerry and Carolyn (Schmidtke) Bayness will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10. The couple married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Their attendants were Paul Fox and Diane (Schmidtke) Macke. Following the ceremony, the couple and guests returned to the Chalet in Fairbank for the reception.
The couple’s family is hosting a card shower for their parents, with wishes being sent to Jerry and Carolyn Bayness at 22386 40th St., Oelwein, IA 50662.
After 50 years the family has expanded to include three children and spouses, six grandchildren and spouses and five great-grandchildren.
Following their wedding the couple returned to their home north of Fairbank, where they became the fourth generation living on the Bayness family farm. They remained there until their son married, and he and his wife moved onto the family farm. Jerry and Carolyn then moved 1/2 mile north and have remained there to this day.
Happy 50th Anniversary to Papa and Nana Sheep!