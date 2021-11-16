Card shower to honor Dennis Carey for 80th birthday

OELWEIN — Dennis Carey will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Nov. 23. His family is planning a card shower to honor him on this special occasion.
Dennis grew up in the rural Oelwein area and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. His family later moved to the rural Fayette/Maynard area. After graduating from West Central High School in 1960, Dennis served in the United States Army as an MP. He then worked for John Deere as a mechanic, retiring in 1992.
Many know Dennis for his love of conversation and his easy-going nature. He has enjoyed a good cup of coffee with countless friends and relatives. If you did not share a cup of joe with Dennis, you may know him by his prized, bright green 1935 Chevy pickup!
His family includes his wife Roselene of Oelwein; children, Kathy Carey of Maynard, Karen Mager and husband Brent of Oelwein, Kevin Carey of Anamosa, and Kimberly Reidy and husband Brian of Independence; grandchildren, Seraphina Carey of Iowa City, Grace and Myles Reidy of Independence, and Andrew Carey of Anamosa.
Cards of congratulations and memories will reach Dennis at 15 10th Ave. N.W., Oelwein, IA 50662.