Card shower to honor Don O’Hara for 90th

Lifelong resident Don O’Hara will be celebrating his 90th birthday Friday, Nov. 5. His family is planning a card shower in honor of this milestone.
Don was married in 1953 to Joan (Meyer) O’Hara until her passing in 2013. He has three children: Colleen (Doug) Hemesath, Dennis (Julie) and Erin (Phil) Perry, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Don served in the Navy and then worked for the railroad from 1951 until his retirement in 1994.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to 1223 Prairie View Rd., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.