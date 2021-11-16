Card shower to honor Fischers on 70 years of marriage

FAYETTE — Harvey and Virginia Fischer are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this week.
Harvey Fischer and Virginia Byerly were united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1951 and became parents to eight children. Their family has now grown to include 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Fischers have chosen not to have a large gathering, but would love to hear from friends and family.
Anniversary greetings and favorite memories are welcomed and can be sent to them at 11074 130th St., Fayette, IA 52142.