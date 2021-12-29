Card shower to honor Janet Leverington on 87th birthday

OELWEIN — Janet Leverington will celebrate her 87th birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Her family would like friends to help honor her with a card shower.
Janet was born in Vinton, lived in West Union and settled in Oelwein, so she has lots of acquaintances in the area. Her family includes her children Doug Burkey of Oelwein, Beth Behrend of Luana, and the late Tim Burkey from Hawkeye, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories may be sent to Janet at 5909 S Ave., Oelwein, IA 50662.