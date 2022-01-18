Card shower to honor Rose Newton for 80th

Rose Newton celebrated her 80th birthday on Jan. 19. Due to the pandemic, her family is planning a card shower to honor her on this milestone.
Rose has lived in Oelwein all of her life. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1960.
She then attended Upper Iowa University and graduated in 1964 with a BA degree. She married her sweetheart Bob Newton of Fairbank in 1964 and they have lived all their 57 years of married life in Oelwein.
Her family includes four children, Gina of Cedar Rapids, Shelley (Darrin) Molyneux of Marion, Bobby of Oelwein and Becky (Steve) Koch of Oelwein, and grandson Tony Koch.
Those who know Rose know she loves to travel. Pastimes she enjoys include gardening, bowling, gambling, playing cards and most of all, spending time with the family.
Birthday greetings and favorite memories can be sent to Rose at 102 Sixth Ave. N.W., Oelwein, Iowa 50662.