AMES — Adriane Carlson has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Black Hawk County. She was regional director for Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, and Black Hawk counties before Black Hawk organized as a solo region. She begins on Sept. 6.

As regional director, Carlson provides administrative leadership to the Black Hawk County office that meets the legal obligations of the county and oversees delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of the area.

