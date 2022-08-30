AMES — Adriane Carlson has accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Black Hawk County. She was regional director for Butler, Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan, and Black Hawk counties before Black Hawk organized as a solo region. She begins on Sept. 6.
As regional director, Carlson provides administrative leadership to the Black Hawk County office that meets the legal obligations of the county and oversees delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of the area.
Previously, Carlson worked as a student services specialist and family and at-risk student support coordinator for the Waterloo Community School District. She was also an adjunct instructor at the University of Northern Iowa College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Department of Social Work. She has also served as assistant director of the Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County.
“Adriane has already proven her ability to be a committed regional director and has continued to build community resource collaborations and partnerships,” said Andrea Nelson, assistant vice president for ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate Adriane on her move.”
Carlson received a bachelor’s degree in family service from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix, Des Moines.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States.