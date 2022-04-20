PELLA — Cassandra Moss, a native of West Union is participating in the A Cappella Choir at Central College.
Central College offers 18 music ensembles, ranging from the 60-voice A Cappella Choir to the Flying Pans Steel Drum Band. The music ensembles are open to music majors and non-majors alike, and several tour annually.
Central College of Pella, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.