PELLA — Cassidy Frana, Calmar, was one of 216 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement on Saturday, May 14, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.
Frana received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a minor in Environmental Studies.
