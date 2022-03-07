WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher will offer a home concert on March 12 in Wartburg Chapel.
The performance begins at 4 p.m. Free-will-donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future tours. The two ensembles recently wrapped up a three-state regional tour that took them through Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado.
“Our program, entitled ‘Rising Above the Storms of Life,’ is inspired by ‘Wanting Memories’ by Ysaye M. Barnwell, as her text reminds us to use our history, past experiences and memories to learn how to see the beauty in the world again following a tragic loss,” said Nicki Toliver, Castle Singers director. “In celebration of Black History Month and Music in Our Schools Month, this year’s program also includes works by composers Rosephanye Powell, André J. Thomas, Rollo Dilworth, Les Caballos, Jeffery L. Ames, William Byrd, John Rutter and Eric Whitacre.”
The Wartburg College Castle Singers has been hailed as a model of musicianship since its inception in 1950. Under the direction of Toliver, this chamber ensemble continues to prepare a wide variety of repertoire from Byrd to The Beatles and beyond. Comprising advanced vocalists dedicated to exploring challenging choral literature, the Castle Singers strive to prepare quality choral literature with flexibility, stamina and dramatic flair.
Kammerstreicher, under the direction of Rebecca Nederhister, is Wartburg’s auditioned string chamber orchestra. The name is a nod to Wartburg’s rich German heritage —Kammerstreicher means “chamber strings” — and stems from a desire of the group to reshape expectations for what a chamber orchestra can be and do. The ensemble comprises Wartburg’s top string students, including members of the newly formed St. George String Quartet.