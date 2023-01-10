Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s (CFNEIA) 2023 scholarship application process is now open, and students may apply for scholarships available through CFNEIA at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2023 scholarships is 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

CFNEIA will host a Scholarships 101 webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Students seeking scholarships, as well as parents, school personnel or others interested in learning more about the 2023 scholarships process are encouraged to attend. Learn more and RSVP at www.cfneia.org/scholarships101 to obtain the virtual meeting link.

Tags

Trending Food Videos