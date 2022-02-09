Chapter CL P.EO. met for its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 7. The meeting was held at the Oelwein Public Library with 13 members present.
President Diane King conducted the business meeting. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from the book of love, 1Corrinthians 13, verses 1-13 followed by the P.E.O. prayer. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given.
Project reports were presented by Cindy Schrader ((Program for Continuing Education) and Diane King (Education Loan Fund). Nominations for the 2022-23 officers were presented by Irene Stocks. Election and installation of officers will be at the March meeting. Diane King read her reflective President’s letter to the chapter. She also expressed her gratitude for sister support during her year as president, serving refreshments to sisters following the meeting.
President King put out a request for program ideas for the coming year. The theme for the 2022-23 year will be “Imagine, Create, Inspire.”
The afternoon program was presented by Irene Stocks. She demonstrated how to make Scandinavian Snowflakes. The beautiful crafts were originally created as Scandinavian Stars, made of paper, and hung as decorations. Stocks provided fabric and supplies for anyone that wanted to create the lovely art form. The activity was enjoyed by all who participated.
The next meeting of P.E.O. Chapter CL will be 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Grace United Methodist Church.