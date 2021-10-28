Fontana Park Nature Center was the meeting place for 10 members of Oelwein Chapter CL PEO’s Monday, Oct. 18. President Diane King conducted the business meeting; Chaplain Linda Jensen shared Genesis 9:8-17 followed with prayer.
Gail Treat serving as corresponding secretary shared a letter from the Iowa State Vice-President Carrie Wilkinson who encouraged us to live out our theme of “Imagine, Create and Inspire.” Concerns and Joys of Sisters were shared. The Blessing Bag was passed. The program was “Funny Quips” by Diane King and sisters shared personal meaningful “Bird” stories.
Chapter CL Oelwein’s PEO’s next meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Farmer’s Daughters Quilt Retreat Center, note change of meeting place. The program will be “It’s A Wrap” with Nancy Thomas and Sue Johnson. Sisters are asked to bring and/or share their favorite ways to wrap Christmas gifts.