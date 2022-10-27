Cheesy Beef Enchilada Tortellini Skillet

Ingredients:
Ingredients:
8 ounces tortellini (gluten-free for gluten-free)
1 pound ground beef
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
1 cup water (or beef broth)
2 cups enchilada sauce or salsa
1 (15 ounce can) black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn (fresh or frozen)
1 cup cheddar cheese (or Monterey jack, etc.) shredded
1/4 cup sour cream
2 green onions, sliced (optional)
1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped (optional)
Directions:
1. Start cooking the tortellini as directed on package.
2. Meanwhile cook the ground beef in a large skillet before draining any excess fat.
3. Mix in the seasoning followed the water, enchilada sauce, the cooked tortellini, beans and corn into the beef and bring to a simmer.
4. Top with the cheese, place under the broiler until the cheese has melted, about 2-3 minutes, before topping with sour cream, green onions and cilantro
