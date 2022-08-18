Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole

Ingredients:
2 cups diced rotisserie chicken
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
Ingredients:
2 cups diced rotisserie chicken
1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
Salt/Pepper, to taste
2 cups cooked rice
2 cups cooked broccoli florets
10.5 oz. can of cream of chicken soup
½ cup milk
½ cup sour cream
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Casserole Topping
1 cup Ritz crackers, crushed
2 Tablespoons melted butter
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Place chicken, broccoli and rice in a large bowl and season with Italian seasoning and desired amount of salt and pepper. Add half of the cheddar cheese and toss to incorporate.
3. In a saucepan over medium heat, cook soup, milk, and sour cream until hot.
4. Add soup to chicken, rice and broccoli mixture, stir to coat and spoon into a lightly greased 9 x 13 casserole dish and top with remaining cheese.
5. Cover and bake for 15 minutes.
Add the Topping:
1. Melt the butter and crumble up the crackers. Combine to form the topping for the casserole.
2. Top the casserole with the crumbled cracker topping and bake uncovered for 10 additional minutes.
3. Let the casserole sit for 5 minutes prior to serving.
If you like more variety of vegetables in this casserole, you could use the frozen winter mix of cauliflower and broccoli, or the cauliflower, broccoli and carrots version.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.