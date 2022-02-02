Cheesy Lasagna Rollups

Ingredients:
1 jar (25.5 oz) tomato basil pasta sauce
1 lb lean ground beef or Italian sausage
8 oz cream cheese, softened
8 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained as directed on package
2 c baby spinach leaves
2 c shredded mozzarella cheese
Chopped fresh parsley, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Spread ½ cup of the pasta sauce in bottom of baking dish. Set aside.
2. In 10-inch skillet, cook the ground beef or Italian sausage over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain.
3. Spread 1 oz. cream cheese, softened, down center of each lasagna noodle. Divide meat evenly among noodles, placing over cream cheese. Top each with 4 spinach leaves.
4. Roll noodles up tightly; place in single layer in baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over all roll-ups. Sprinkle evenly with 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese.
5. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Top with chopped fresh parsley.