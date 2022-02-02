Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Cheesy Lasagna Rollups

Ingredients:

1 jar (25.5 oz) tomato basil pasta sauce

1 lb lean ground beef or Italian sausage

8 oz cream cheese, softened

8 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained as directed on package

2 c baby spinach leaves

2 c shredded mozzarella cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, if desired

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13 x 9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray. Spread ½ cup of the pasta sauce in bottom of baking dish. Set aside.

2. In 10-inch skillet, cook the ground beef or Italian sausage over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown; drain.

3. Spread 1 oz. cream cheese, softened, down center of each lasagna noodle. Divide meat evenly among noodles, placing over cream cheese. Top each with 4 spinach leaves.

4. Roll noodles up tightly; place in single layer in baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over all roll-ups. Sprinkle evenly with 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese.

5. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Top with chopped fresh parsley.

Tags

Trending Food Videos