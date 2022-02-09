Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

Ingredients:
1 pkg King’s Hawaiian rolls, original Hawaiian sweet 12-pack dinner rolls
2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
2 lbs bacon, cooked, then drained and crumbled
1 pkg provolone cheese slices, 12 oz
ranch dressing
Dijon mustard
2 tbl butter, melted
1 tsp garlic powder with parsley
Directions:
Cut rolls in half so you have a solid top and bottom half. Do not pull them apart. Open them up, laying them on a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Cook chicken and shred.
Cook bacon. Drain and
crumble.
Spread ranch dressing evenly on the bottom half of rolls.
Add shredded chicken and then the bacon.
Then totally cover with the cheese slices.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread Dijon evenly on the top of the buns.
Carefully place top of buns, intact, onto the filled bottom half.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
In a small microwave bowl, melt butter. Add the garlic powder and parsley. Stir to dissolve.
Brush butter over baked rolls.
Cool slightly before cutting sliders apart. Serve warm.