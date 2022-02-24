Chicken Pesto Pasta

This makes a great dish to take to a potluck of anytime you want a hearty pasta meal in one pan.
Ingredients:
2 box penne pasta
4 cans Italian flavored diced tomatoes
2 bottles sliced mushrooms
2 jars basil pesto
4-6 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless, cooked and diced
2 pkg shredded mozzarella
¼ c grated Parmesan
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook chicken breast in skillet, and cube. Set aside.
2. Cook pasta 10-12 minutes until al dente. Drain and set aside.
3. In a large skillet, combine tomatoes, mushrooms, and chicken. Heat through.
4. Add the pesto to the pasta and gently stir until well mixed.
5. Add the tomato mixture to the pasta and mix well.
6. Layer the mixture with the mozzarella cheese in alternating layers, into a greased 9x13 baking dish.
7. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on top.
8. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 20-30 minutes or until bubbly and cheese is melted and is golden brown.