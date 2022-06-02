Chicken Tot Casserole

Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts
2 cans cream of chicken & herb soup (10.5 oz each)
1/2 pkg tater tots (1/2 of 32 oz package)
2 c shredded Colby jack cheese
1 can French’s fried onions (6 oz)
Directions:
1. Cut the chicken into strips.
2. Boil chicken in a small amount of water for 15 minutes.
3. Lay the chicken strips in a lasagna pan lengthwise. No salt or seasoning is necessary.
4. Spread the two cans of soup over the chicken.
5. Add the frozen tater tots evenly over the pan.
6. Top with the shredded cheese.
7. Sprinkle the fried onions over the cheese.
8. Bake at 350° for about 30 — 35 minutes until it’s bubbling and browned on top.