Chocolate Cheesecake with Cake Mix

Ingredients:
1 pkg Duncan Hines Devil Food Cake Mix (15.25 oz)
4 lg eggs
1 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 oz each)
¾ c sugar
¼ c unsweetened cocoa
1½ c milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 c Cool Whip, thawed
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Grease a 13x9x2” pan.
2. Reserve 1 cup dry cake mix for filling.
3. For the crust, mix together remaining dry cake mix, 1 egg, and oil (mixture will be crumbly).
4. Press mixture on bottom and ¾ way up sides of pan.
5. For the filling, blend cream cheese, sugar, and cocoa in large mixer bowl.
6. Add remaining 3 eggs and reserved 1 cup of cake mix. Beat 1 minute at medium speed. Turn to low speed.
7. Add milk and vanilla extract.
8. Mix until smooth.
9. Pour filling into crust.
10. Bake at 350°F for 55 to 65 minutes or until center is firm.
11. Cool to room temperature.
12. Spread Cool Whip over cheesecake.
13. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Decorate with chocolate shavings if desired.