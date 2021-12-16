Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chocolate Cheesecake with Cake Mix

Ingredients:

1 pkg Duncan Hines Devil Food Cake Mix (15.25 oz)

4 lg eggs

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 oz each)

¾ c sugar

¼ c unsweetened cocoa

1½ c milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 c Cool Whip, thawed

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Grease a 13x9x2” pan.

2. Reserve 1 cup dry cake mix for filling.

3. For the crust, mix together remaining dry cake mix, 1 egg, and oil (mixture will be crumbly).

4. Press mixture on bottom and ¾ way up sides of pan.

5. For the filling, blend cream cheese, sugar, and cocoa in large mixer bowl.

6. Add remaining 3 eggs and reserved 1 cup of cake mix. Beat 1 minute at medium speed. Turn to low speed.

7. Add milk and vanilla extract.

8. Mix until smooth.

9. Pour filling into crust.

10. Bake at 350°F for 55 to 65 minutes or until center is firm.

11. Cool to room temperature.

12. Spread Cool Whip over cheesecake.

13. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving. Decorate with chocolate shavings if desired.

