With only 4 ingredients and practically no labor involved, you can create a decadent dessert that will be a hit with any chocolate lover. What this recipe lacks in the title, it more than makes up for in taste!
Ingredients:
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 6:52 pm
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 package instant chocolate pudding mix
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided
2 cups 2% milk
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease a 13×9-in. baking dish.
Evenly sprinkle dry cake mix into the dish and then layer that with dry pudding mix. Top those two layers with 1-3/4 cup of chocolate chips and drizzle milk over the top of the chocolate chip layer.
Gently stir to combine everything. The mixture will look thick and lumpy. Sprinkle the rest of the chocolate chips over the top of the combined ingredients.
Bake the chocolate dump cake until the top appears set and the edges pull away from the dish, about 35-40 minutes. Cool slightly on a wire rack and serve warm.
Tips for making Chocolate Dump Cake
• You can make chocolate dump cake your own by using your favorite chocolate cake mix. The recipe also calls for semisweet chocolate chips, but you can change that based on preference too. Try milk chocolate chips for a sweeter taste, or 72% cacao dark chocolate chips for a richer taste.
• While this cake is best served fresh, leftovers can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. If you don’t want to enjoy it chilled, warm it up in the microwave for that fresh baked effect. To freeze the cake, cut it into serving sizes first. portions before freezing.
