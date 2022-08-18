Chocolate-Orange Scones

Something for breakfast or dessert — you decide!
Ingredients:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
Something for breakfast or dessert — you decide!
Ingredients:
Scones
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup baking cocoa
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup cold butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3/4 cup whipping cream
1/4 cup sweet orange marmalade
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup mini chips semi-sweet chocolate
1 tablespoon raw sugar (turbinado sugar), if desired
2 oz semi-sweet baking chocolate or 1/3 cup mini chips semi-sweet chocolate
Orange Butter
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons sweet orange marmalade
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. In large bowl, mix flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Cut in 1/3 cup cold butter, using pastry blender or fork, until mixture looks like coarse crumbs.
2. In small bowl, gently stir cream, 1/4 cup marmalade and vanilla until mixed. Make a well in center of crumb mixture; add cream mixture to well. Stir with fork until crumb mixture is moistened and dough is sticky. Gently stir in 1 cup mini chocolate chips. Form dough into a ball.
3. On a surface dusted with cocoa powder, roll or pat dough into 9-inch round, 3/4 inch thick. Using knife dipped in flour or cocoa powder, cut round into 12 wedges. Place 1 inch apart on cookie sheet. Sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until edges are set. Remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool 30 minutes.
4. In small microwavable bowl, microwave baking chocolate uncovered on High 30 seconds until softened; stir until smooth. Drizzle diagonally over scones.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.