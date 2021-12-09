Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bakes

Ingredients:
2 c sugar
½ c milk
½ c butter
¼ c cocoa powder
½ c chunky or creamy peanut butter
3 c quick cooking oats
1 tsp vanilla extract
¹/8 tsp salt
Holiday sprinkles
Directions:
1. Add the sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder to a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until butter has fully melted and ingredients are combined.
- 2. Bring to a full boil, stirring often. Boil for 60 seconds.
3. Remove from the heat and stir in the oats, peanut butter, vanilla, and salt. Stir well to combine.
4. Use a small cookie scoop or dinner spoon to drop the cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
5. Immediately pour the sprinkles over the tops of the cookies.
6. Let cookies set on the counter for 1 hour or in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up before transferring to an air-tight container.
Cook’s Note:
- If you don’t bring the ingredients to a full boil for 60 seconds, the cookies may not setup. If you boil for too long, they will get dry and crumbly.
Recipe/photo from Buns in my Oven