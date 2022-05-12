Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Chorizo Potato Salad

Ingredients:

3½ lbs small red potatoes

3 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced

1 14 oz can red kidney beans, rinsed, drained

½ c fresh lemon juice

½ c mayonnaise

1 tbl mild paprika

½ c fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. Cook for 20 minutes or until just tender. Drain and coarsely chop.

2. Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook half the chorizo for 2 minutes each side or until golden. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Repeat with remaining chorizo.

3. Combine potato, chorizo, beans, lemon juice, mayonnaise and paprika in a large bowl. Add the parsley and toss to combine. Salt and pepper to taste as desired.

