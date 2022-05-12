Chorizo Potato Salad

Ingredients:
3½ lbs small red potatoes
3 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced
1 14 oz can red kidney beans, rinsed, drained
½ c fresh lemon juice
½ c mayonnaise
1 tbl mild paprika
½ c fresh chopped parsley
Directions:
1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over high heat. Cook for 20 minutes or until just tender. Drain and coarsely chop.
2. Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook half the chorizo for 2 minutes each side or until golden. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Repeat with remaining chorizo.
3. Combine potato, chorizo, beans, lemon juice, mayonnaise and paprika in a large bowl. Add the parsley and toss to combine. Salt and pepper to taste as desired.