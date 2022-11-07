President Jan Irvine welcomed 31 guests from several churches to celebrate World Community Day Friday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Presbyterian Church. The program was led by the women of Grace United Methodist Women around the theme: God’s wisdom inspires hospitality, which comes from Matthew 25, “Just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”
The women broke into smaller groups to discuss how this might look when practiced in our community and in our homes. Some of the ideas that came out of these conversations: We don’t always know the stories or circumstances of people we are dealing with ...
Pay forward what we have received ...
Do we spend more time thinking about doing something than we spend taking action?...
Good local examples mentioned were “Trunk or Treat,” Central Manor providing overnight accommodation to a homeless person, Cupboard and Pantry providing food to the hungry among us, Oelwein Council of Churches, Winterize your neighbor collection of winter wear for cold weather. Marginalized people in our community might include many elderly persons, persons with handicaps or addictions.
Members concurred one can be apprehensive when meeting strangers, but one can usually do something to help the situation — food, shelter, comfort.
The group enjoyed singing several hymns, with Beth Kerr providing accompaniment.
President Irvine announced the next CWU Board meeting will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The next general meeting will be World Day of Prayer, at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, in Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
She thanked the hostesses — Jean Baldwin, Tye McLaury, Judy Boies, Mona Arthur, Marcia Wakeford, and everyone for coming.