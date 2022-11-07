Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

President Jan Irvine welcomed 31 guests from several churches to celebrate World Community Day Friday, Nov. 4, at Christ United Presbyterian Church. The program was led by the women of Grace United Methodist Women around the theme: God’s wisdom inspires hospitality, which comes from Matthew 25, “Just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”

The women broke into smaller groups to discuss how this might look when practiced in our community and in our homes. Some of the ideas that came out of these conversations: We don’t always know the stories or circumstances of people we are dealing with ...

