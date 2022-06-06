“Nothing is impossible with God” is Chy Anne’s belief and her life story certainly is proof of that. She is doing her internship as a student pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. She grew up in Sumner in a family and with friends who have very little or no church connection. This led to some life choices that she has regretted and is overcoming in the years since — thanks to her own strengths, letting others in to help her, and finding her way to God and Jesus in the midst of personal struggles.
A friend’s mother was a Bible reader and Chy Anne became interested first in the Old Testament and then the New. She is about halfway in her studies toward going into ministry. She is taking classes in Religion at Wartburg in Waverly to be followed by seminary, with graduation in 2025. All of this while raising two young sons who are very supportive of their mom.
She also credits members of Zion Church, Pastor Josh Schunk, and other individuals and organizations in this community with helping her in her pilgrimage to health, finding a home for her family, and a good life with a promising future.
She feels that she has become more open-minded and very resourceful as she has matured. She said, “Never ignore a phone number that someone has given you for support.” She refers to this part of her journey as her recovery.
She is active in the church — preaching, working with youth, building relationships and friendships in the community, and is a life-long learner, while remaining active in her sons’ activities and school. She greatly touched and inspired those in attendance.
Her story was a good reminder to anyone hearing it that people need to be supported, not judged, especially young people.
Diane King presided at the business meeting. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from the book of Acts. The next meeting will be Monday, June 20, at Grace United Methodist Church (note change of location) at 1 p.m. Program will be sharing summer plans and convention highlights by Diane King.
Members passed the Blessing Bag, mentioning various things that they are grateful for: a grandson’s wedding, a daughter’s retirement from teaching, visits from family members, healing from injuries and illnesses, graduations and gatherings, surprises at a 60th wedding anniversary, an engagement, 28 years of getting together with sisters.
President Diane thanked hostesses Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska for their rainbow of refreshments.