Cinnamon Butter Cookies

Ingredients:
2 sticks softened butter (margarine is not recommended for this cookie)
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 3:58 pm
Ingredients:
2 sticks softened butter (margarine is not recommended for this cookie)
1 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 c powdered sugar
1/2 c corn starch
Optional colored sugar
Directions:
1. Bring butter to room temperature. Cream butter to the consistency of mayonnaise.
2. Mix and sift flour, powdered sugar, and corn starch.
3. Add to butter mixture, creaming constantly. Add cinnamon. Chill thoroughly.
4. Roll into small balls, about 1-inch diameter, and place on parchment-covered cookie sheets. For best results, do not use air-bake pans.
5. Flatten with floured tines of a fork. I suggest keeping the dough as cold as possible throughout steps 5 and 6 by working quickly and refrigerating dough when not working with it.
Optional: You can add colored sugar to the tops, for the Christmas season, before baking.
6. Bake in a 325°F oven for approximately 20 minutes OR until delicately browned. (For best results, watch them carefully to be certain they are slightly browned but only slightly browned. That’s when they have the perfect texture (after they cool)! Cool on wire racks. Enjoy!
7. Enjoy your tender, delicate, subtly flavored little butter cookies!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.