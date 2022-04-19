City Editor talks about recipes with PEO members

Chapter CL PEO met on Monday, April 18, at 2 p.m. in the Oelwein chamber offices.
The guest speaker was Deb Kunkle, presenting the program “Food in the News.” Kunkle is the City Editor for the Oelwein Daily Register and has been a writer for 28 years. Twelve years ago, she started writing a weekly recipe page. Kunkle often tries to match local grocery store ads with easy-to-make home-style recipes. When asked how she chooses a theme, she indicated that after doing some research, she can come up with at least three recipes that go together. Sometimes recipes are modified to suit taste and/or dietary concerns. One of the recipes that she has “tweaked” is an apple spice cake. Kunkle brought fresh cake to share with the PEO sisters. It was delicious!
In addition to recipes, Kunkle shares stories of personal happy family times in the kitchen. PEO sisters indicated their enjoyment of reading her stories before they even get to the recipes. “Cooking and Family” is really the heart of Kunkle’s articles. She gets a lot of reader feedback from her writing, with most finding her page very enjoyable and family friendly.
Following the program, President pro temp, Jane Watson, presided over the business meeting. Chaplain, Linda Jensen, read from John 21:1-14, following with the PEO prayer. Recording secretary, Irene Stocks, read the minutes from the previous meeting. Eleven members answered the roll, conducted by Gail Treat, Treasurer pro temp. Committee reports were given, and the blessings bag was passed.
The next meeting for Chapter CL will be on Monday, May 2 at Arlington Place at 1 p.m. A Founders Day program is being planned.