Clayton County 4-H and FFA members planning to exhibit market beef projects during 2022 need to have their animals weighed and ear tagged to make them eligible for competition according to Tammy Muller, County 4-H and Youth Program Coordinator.
The weigh-in will take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Edgewood Livestock Commission in Edgewood from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A maximum of 10 head can be identified. State Fair qualifying animals will be retinal imaged.
Market beef classes for the 2022 Clayton County Fair will be in three divisions--Market Steers, Market Heifers, and Straight-Bred Dairy Market Steers. County fair classes within each division will be established from the beginning weights (weight of the calves on Dec. 18).
Any 4-H or FFA member who has questions about the market beef project requirements should contact their 4-H club leader or FFA advisor. They can also obtain a copy of the project regulations at the Clayton County Extension Office in Elkader (phone 563-245-1451).