Central Community School District partnered with Clayton County Extension and Outreach to reward 15 students in kindergarten through sixth grade for their Worthy Warrior program.
Peggy Schilling, K-12 Outreach Coordinator, greeted the students on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for some fun snow-themed activities. The students watched a short video explaining the science of how snowflakes are made and why snowflakes have six sides.
The students then created snow slime with water, glue, shaving cream, and a Borax solution. Next, the students did a mindfulness activity by creating a snowstorm in a jar.
After shaking up their individual snowstorms they calmly watched the snows settle down as the glitter drifted to the bottom of their jar.
The final activity was creating unique snowflakes. The kindergarteners through third grade folded their paper to create six-sided snowflakes. The fourth through sixth graders made three dimensional snowflakes.
Persons who wish to learn more about classroom activities or other 4-H opportunities, contact your county Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office.