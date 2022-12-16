Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Central Community School District partnered with Clayton County Extension and Outreach to reward 15 students in kindergarten through sixth grade for their Worthy Warrior program.

Peggy Schilling, K-12 Outreach Coordinator, greeted the students on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for some fun snow-themed activities. The students watched a short video explaining the science of how snowflakes are made and why snowflakes have six sides.

