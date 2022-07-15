The annual Dairy and Beef Kiddie Calf Shows at the Clayton County Fair will be Sunday, Aug. 7 at noon and 2 p.m. respectively. The events are sponsored by Clayton County Dairy Promotion Committee, Clayton County Cattlemen Association and the Clayton County Fair Board. This showmanship class is for young boys and girls who are interested in dairy or beef cattle and wish to show a calf at the fair. The rules for the Dairy and Beef Kiddie Calf Show are as follows:
1. The class is open for youth grades kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of the 2021-22 school year.
2. For the Dairy Kiddie Calf Show, the calf must be a heifer calf of any dairy breed and born after March 31, 2022. For the Beef Kiddie Calf Show, the calf may be of any beef origin and born after Jan. 1, 2022.
3. No clipping is necessary, but the calf must be clean.
4. The dress code will be shirt and pants (white is not necessary) with closed toe shoes. No costumes.
5. All trailers will park in the designed areas. All livestock trailers must be off the fairgrounds by 4 p.m.
6. All dairy calves must be at the show arena by 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, and beef calves at the show arena by 1 p.m. and all will be dismissed after their respective show.
7. Calves must be free from contagious or infectious conditions. A veterinarian will inspect all calves before the shows.
8. Parents are responsible for their own children and calves.
9. The class will be judged as a showmanship class.
10. Number of classes will be determined by number of entries. Classes will be split by children’s age.
11. All entries will receive participation awards.
To enter complete the form at the following internet link: http://tinyurl.com/kiddieshow
The following information must be provided: child’s name, birth date, last grade in school completed, t-shirt size, parents’ name and address. There will be no entry fee. Entry deadline is Friday, July 29.