Club BLT Dip

1 c sour cream
1 c Hellman’s mayo
1 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled ( save some for garnish)
5-6 plum tomatoes diced (save some for garnish)
3-4 green onions diced ( save some green top for garnish)
1 c colby / jack cheese shredded ( save some for garnish)
2 tsp ranch dressing powder
6 slice deli smoked turkey sliced in small bite size cubes ( save some for garnish)
1 bag shredded lettuce, 8 oz.
1 box pretzel crackers (Flips)
pepper
Directions:
Start by mixing the sour cream and mayo together with the ranch powder and set aside to blend the flavors.
Cook and crumble bacon.
Prep/chop all other ingredients and you’re ready to assemble.
Pour mayo mix in a 9x13 pretty dish or cake pan.
Start layering in order shredded lettuce. Pepper this layer.
Lightly add onion, then the turkey cubes and bacon pieces, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Garnish the top with a little turkey, bacon, tomato and green onion. Serve with the pretzel crackers or your favorite dipping chip or cracker.
