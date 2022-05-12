Coconut Cream Pie Deluxe

Ingredients:
1 c walnuts, chopped fine
1 c all-purpose flour
1 stick butter, softened
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c powdered sugar
16 oz Cool Whip, thawed
3¾ c half and half
2 pkg coconut cream pie filling/pudding (the kind you cook), 3.4 oz each
1 c shredded coconut
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Mix 1 stick softened butter with 1 cup flour and 1 cup minced walnuts. Mix thoroughly. Spray lightly a 9x13 glass pan. Press mixture evenly into bottom of the pan. Bake for 13-15 minutes depending on your oven. You just want to see slight brown on the edges. Completely cool.
3. Put 1 cup shredded coconut in a small skillet and toast lightly. Set aside to cool.
4. Beat 1 package softened cream cheese with 1 cup powdered sugar. Mix by hand then whip it for a few minutes with an electric mixer until fluffy. Fold in ¹/³ of the whipped topping into the mixture and set aside.
5. After crust is cool spread Cool Whip/cream cheese mixture onto crust using smooth strokes.
6. In heavy bottom pot put in both packages of coconut cream pudding and half-and-half; whisk. Slowly bring to a boil being careful not to burn the bottom. Set aside to cool.
7. Spread cooled pudding onto crust mixture. Spread the rest of the Cool Whip on top.
8. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Chill for at least two hours or overnight. Keeps for days.