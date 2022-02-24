Coffee cake – a great excuse for dessert for breakfast

I was fortunate growing up to have known one of my paternal great-grandmothers and still have memories of her. While I also arrived in time to meet my mom’s grandparents, they passed away while I was preschool-age, and the only thing I remember was Grandpa Bergmann had a glass eye that he popped out of its socket just to terrorize the little ones, me included. That’s a very strange memory!
I also was blessed with three grandmas; two were blood relatives and the third came into our lives when Mom married Ken. Grandma Jensen wasn’t very accepting of their marriage, but she liked interacting with us kids, especially me, because I could drive, and she didn’t. She helped get us settled when we moved to Oelwein from Minnesota and then came down to visit many times. Some of our best memories were driving downtown to “putz around.”
She was of German (Luxembourg to be exact) heritage and had quite a thick accent. Every time she visited, she kind of “took over” the household, and my mom graciously let her rule the roost. I learned a lot about cooking without a recipe, sewing, organizing, and some choice German phrases from Grandma Jensen. But the biggest mistake I made was pouring a bowl of cold cereal and calling it breakfast. She would have none of that. From her kitchen command post, within 20 minutes there would be pancakes, eggs and bacon on the table. She also made delicious coffee cake, which she said was a good excuse for having dessert for breakfast. I must agree. To this day, breakfast is my favorite meal, and it’s not cold cereal.
With that in mind, we’ll start off this week’s recipes with cake – coffee cake.
Caramel & Streusel Coffee Cake
Ingredients:
1 box extra moist yellow cake mix
1 small box instant vanilla pudding (3.4 oz)
¾ c vegetable oil
¾ c water
4 eggs
1 tbl melted butter
1 tbl vanilla extract
¼ c caramel ice cream topping, heated
STREUSEL MIX
¼ c white sugar
¼ c packed light brown sugar
1 tbl cinnamon
¹/³ c Bisquick mix
3-4 tbl cold butter, cut into small pieces... (place in freezer to get them cold)
GLAZE
3/4 c powdered sugar
1-2 tbl hot milk or cream
1 tbl melted butter
¹/³ c softened cream cheese
¼ tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13-glass (must be glass) baking pan with cooking spray.
2. Add the first 5 ingredients to the mixer in the order given. Beat exactly 8 minutes at medium speed. Add butter and vanilla extract.
3. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the streusel mix over top. Take a knife or skewer and make “S” swirls throughout making sure to go only about 1” deep into the batter.
4. Then drizzle the caramel topping over this.
5. Bake at 350° on the middle rack for 40-45 minutes, or until the toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. After removing from oven, let sit on a wire rack for a few minutes.
6. For the glaze, warm the milk/cream. Whip cream cheese, adding milk/cream, butter, and powdered sugar, mixing well to blend. Add vanilla and stir until smooth and creamy.
7. While the cake is still quite warm, drizzle with glaze. Then cool completely on a rack.