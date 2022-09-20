Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Colorful mums

Mums mixed with ornamental grass in a fall garden.

 photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Add a burst of fresh color to the fall landscape with mums. This traditional fall flower is still a favorite of many. These fall beauties come in a wide range of colors and provide weeks of floral beauty. Mums are great in containers, the garden, and cut flower bouquets. Fall just wouldn’t be the same without them.

When shopping for mums you may see them labeled as garden, perennial, gift, or florist mums. All these different names for plants that basically look alike can be confusing. The answer lies in their response to day length, hardiness, and use.

