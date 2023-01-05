As we check off the first week of the new year, let’s see of show of hands for how many are sticking to their resolutions. Some “experts” say New Year’s resolutions rarely make it through the first month, and most are broken or given up by mid-January.
It reminds me of a saying my Grandma Ash had when we would heap food on our plate and then not be able to eat it all — “Your eyes were bigger than your stomach.” I think some resolutions could apply to that adage. Our expectations are unrealistic to our willpowers — at least when it comes to some things like dieting, getting more exercise, or giving up smoking.
Don’t be too tough on yourself. After all, you still have 11½ months to get back on track!
Few things are enjoyed more during cold months than comfort food. A delicious meatloaf dinner like Mom used to make, or a steaming bowl of homemade soup with some crusty bread, comes to mind.
I used to make meatloaf using saltine crackers crushed up in the mix, along with an egg, seasoning and ketchup. Then I transitioned to quick oats instead of crackers, thinking it was healthier. It was still great. Then I read that “real meatloaf” is made with bread cubes soaked in milk, so I tried that recipe. It was also very good. In the end, there are as many ways to make meatloaf as there are cooks that prepare it. And I think every recipe has its own merits and its own steadfast followers.
I will start off this week’s recipes with another meatloaf recipe that has a delicious glaze. It is perfect served with mashed potatoes and green beans. — so comforting!
2 lbs. ground beef, 85% or 90% lean
1 med onion, finely chopped
3 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs
1 ½ tsp Italian seasoning
¼ tsp ground black pepper
Meatloaf Sauce Ingredients:
1. Line a 9”x5” loaf pan with parchment paper and preheat oven to 375°F.
2. In a large bowl, add all of the ingredients for the meatloaf. Mix well to combine.
3. Add meat to the loaf pan, gently press meat down and shape evenly and bake meatloaf at 375˚F for 40 minutes.
4. In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together for the sauce. Spread the sauce over meatloaf then return to oven and bake additional 15-20 minutes or until the internal temperature is 160˚F. Rest meatloaf 10 minutes before slicing. Drizzle with baking juices from the pan.