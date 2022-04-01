The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) is celebrating National Volunteer Week, held April 17-23, and Global Volunteer Month. CFNEIA is proud to recognize its more than 350 volunteers, serving 23 affiliate community foundations in a 20-county region. These volunteers exemplify the invaluable impact volunteers have on nonprofits and communities and demonstrate the desire to make a difference even during a global pandemic.
The Fayette County Community Foundation, a CFNEIA affiliate, is guided by volunteers who serve on the local governing committee. Current FCCF committee members are Robin Bostrom, Janell Bradley, Erica Bushaw, Susan Franzen, Ken Hemesath, Pat Hunsberger, Rita Losh, Bradley Minger, Vicki Rowland, Rick Scheffel (chair), Mary Stivers, Jamie Tafolla and Barbara Weno-Schoenjahn. Community Foundation volunteers assist with important grant decisions and promoting the impacts being made in their communities.
“We appreciate all the time, effort and dedication our volunteers provide to Iowa communities not only during this week, but every single day,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “Their roles help support our work across our region and we hope others follow their lead of finding the value in volunteering.”
According to a 2020 report by volunteer service organization, Points of Light, 73% of participating adults agree volunteering to be more important even after COVID-19, whereas only 36% could recall participating in volunteer activities in the past year of 2019, pre-pandemic. Furthermore, 95% say they will either maintain their volunteering involvement or volunteer more as the pandemic declines. The generation most likely to improve their involvement in volunteering is Gen Z, at 53%.
Many organizations found a higher demand for their services because of the pandemic. Volunteer participants increased, too, to some levels of at least double the number of volunteers compared to before the pandemic, according to Points of Light.
To adapt to the new normal of a global pandemic, volunteers take extra precautions, participate virtually or tap into creative skillsets such as producing demanded supplies. When there is a call for a need, it is answered.
Not only does volunteering fill the missing support, volunteers improve their own self-esteem, too.
If you are interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities with the Fayette County Community Foundation, contact Terry Gaumer, affiliate development director with CFNEIA at tgaumer@cfneia.org or 319-243-1354. For more information, visitwww.fayetteccf.org.