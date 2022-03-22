LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank the community of Oelwein for hosting a blood drive on March 17. A total of 25 units of blood were collected, saving and sustaining the lives of 75 people in need. Your lifesaving gift is appreciated and celebrated.
LifeServe Blood Center would like to recognize Ella Bontrager for achieving her 4-gallon milestone donation at the March 17th Oelwein drive.
If you happen to know her, make sure to give her a shout out and thank her for her amazing dedication to saving lives through blood donation!
Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support. Be sure to text ‘LIFESERVE’ to 999-777 to make your next appointment and we look forward to seeing you next time.
A special thank you to our volunteer sponsor group: Friends of MercyOne Oelwein and Community Plaza.
Thank you for recognizing our donors,
Kathie Gayther
LifeServe Blood Center B+
Territory Representative