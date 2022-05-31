WINTHROP — Kirby Cook, a 2022 East Buchanan graduate from Winthrop, has received a $1,000 innovation Scholarship from Alliant Energy. Cook is among 25 students in Iowa and Wisconsin to receive the scholarship.
The Innovation Scholarships recognize outstanding community leadership and innovative problem solving and are intended to help students with the cost of higher education.
Recipients of the annual scholarships were selected using specific criteria:
• A written essay identifying a problem in the student’s community and suggesting an innovative solution using science, technology, engineering and/or math.
• Leadership in community service activities and volunteer work.
• Grade-point average and standardized test scores.