Cookies and Cream Blondies

Prep Time: 10 min. Cook Time: 20 min. Servings: 24
Ingredients
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Prep Time: 10 min. Cook Time: 20 min. Servings: 24
Ingredients
1 cup butter, melted and cooled
3/4 cups sugar
3/4 cups brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup Oreo cookies, coarsely chopped
1 cup white chocolate chips (or cookies n cream candy bars, chopped)
Directions
1. Mix the butter, sugar, and brown sugar, followed by the eggs, and vanilla extract.
2. Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder.
3. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet before gently mixing in the cookies and chocolate.
4. Place the batter in a greased (or parchment lined) 8×13 inch baking dish and bake in a preheated 350°F oven until the top looks just set, but still jiggles a little, about 18-22 minutes, before pulling out of the oven and letting it cool in the pan for 30 minutes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.