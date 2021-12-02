Cooking through the holiday season

I sincerely hope all your belts are back to their regular notches after last week’s Thanksgiving indulgence. I found I had a lot more to be thankful for than mashed potatoes and stuffing!
I am so thankful for middle sister who came early and helped get everything going; to nephew and niece who brought ham, treats and games, and fit in wherever needed to set the table, haul the food to it, and helped with cleanup; to niece and boyfriend who kept the littles entertained while we were otherwise occupied; to younger daughter who put together the “Death by Chocolate” dessert, baked the rolls, and helped serve up the bounty of bowls for all to enjoy. I’m just hoping I will eventually find everything that was washed and put away while I lounged on the couch!
In the past nearly four years, I have done a solo kitchen act, well, everywhere in the house has been solo. I had forgotten how much fun it is to work together in the kitchen, regardless of spills, etc. I also forgot how much music was a part of cooking – did someone say “taking care of business?” We instantly went into a chorus of the Bachman Turner Overdrive classic. There were also a few Christmas songs, and some old Frank Sinatra from Mom’s era. The time passed quickly, the aches were few and the smiles and laughter were many and loud.
Maybe we can do it again for a cookie-baking day and a chorus of “My Way.”
This week there’s an interesting take on standard meatloaf and easy Pasta e Fagioli, both from the Just A Pinch website, and some simple, yet beautiful cookies for a holiday platter from Pillsbury Kitchens.