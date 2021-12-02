Cooking through the holiday season

I sincerely hope all your belts are back to their regular notches after last week’s Thanksgiving indulgence. I found I had a lot more to be thankful for than mashed potatoes and stuffing!
I am so thankful for middle sister who came early and helped get everything going; to nephew and niece who brought ham, treats and games, and fit in wherever needed to set the table, haul the food to it, and helped with cleanup; to niece and boyfriend who kept the littles entertained while we were otherwise occupied; to younger daughter who put together the “Death by Chocolate” dessert, baked the rolls, and helped serve up the bounty of bowls for all to enjoy. I’m just hoping I will eventually find everything that was washed and put away while I lounged on the couch!
In the past nearly four years, I have done a solo kitchen act, well, everywhere in the house has been solo. I had forgotten how much fun it is to work together in the kitchen, regardless of spills, etc. I also forgot how much music was a part of cooking – did someone say “taking care of business?” We instantly went into a chorus of the Bachman Turner Overdrive classic. There were also a few Christmas songs, and some old Frank Sinatra from Mom’s era. The time passed quickly, the aches were few and the smiles and laughter were many and loud.
Maybe we can do it again for a cookie-baking day and a chorus of “My Way.”
This week there’s an interesting take on standard meatloaf and easy Pasta e Fagioli, both from the Just A Pinch website, and some simple, yet beautiful cookies for a holiday platter from Pillsbury Kitchens.
Philly Cheesesteak Meatloaf
Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 8
Ingredients:
1 tbl oil
1 onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
8 oz mushrooms, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 lbs ground beef
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
½ c cheese whiz (optional)
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tbl ketchup
2 eggs
1 c breadcrumbs (or panko breadcrumbs) (gluten-free for gluten-free)
4 oz provolone (optional)
8 slices provolone
Directions:
1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat, add the onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and cook until tender, about 7-10 minutes.
2. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute, before removing from heat.
3. Mix the beef, salt, pepper, cheese whiz, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, eggs, breadcrumbs and the cooked mixture of the onions, peppers, mushrooms and garlic.
4. Place half of the mixture down on a baking pan, place the solid piece(s) of provolone in the middle, top with the remaining beef mixture, seal the edges well, shape the loaf as desired.
5. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven until cooked through, about 50-60 minutes.
6. Spread the sliced provolone over the top of the loaf, return to the oven and broil until the cheese has melted, about 2-4 minutes.