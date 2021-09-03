DES MOINES — Rashawn Parker of Boone County was crowned Cookout Champion in the 57th annual Farm Bureau Cookout Contest judged Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Hank Lloyd of Fayette County took top honors in the Poultry division.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 3, 2021 @ 4:52 pm
DES MOINES — Rashawn Parker of Boone County was crowned Cookout Champion in the 57th annual Farm Bureau Cookout Contest judged Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Hank Lloyd of Fayette County took top honors in the Poultry division.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.