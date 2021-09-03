Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Rashawn Parker of Boone County was crowned Cookout Champion in the 57th annual Farm Bureau Cookout Contest judged Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Hank Lloyd of Fayette County took top honors in the Poultry division.

