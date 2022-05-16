The Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc. Committee met at City Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15. There are now 18 days until the Celebration, June 3-5.
Discussion was held on many aspects of the celebration, especially the need for volunteers throughout the weekend of events. Persons interested in giving a couple of hours at one or more of the many events can contact Kimberly Pont, 319-283-0473, and Anthony Ricchio, 319-509-0510 for parade entries.
The fun starts Friday night, June 3, with a band and beer tent, also vendors for food and crafts.
Persons are encouraged to check out the OCI Facebook page for more details. On Saturday, June 4, line up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. behind Ace Hardware in the parking lot and parade gets underway at 10. Grand Marshals are Doug and Susan McFarlane.
At Oelwein City Park following the parade, there will be the National Anthem and flag raising at noon. Other fun things at the Park are food, drink, a variety of bands, animals courtesy of Red Rock Farms, a Car Show, bean bags, wrestling, bingo, raffles, and many things for the kids to do. Oelwein Fire Department will have some new fire trucks on display, as well.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday there will be a worship service, and Riley Talent Show, with Kimberly Pont as the contact if you are interested in performing. Also continuing Sunday are bingo, vendors and crafts.
Anyone that would like to make a monetary contribution for the Celebration, may send it to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc., Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.