Cranberry Turkey Crescent Ring

From Pillsbury Kitchens
Ingredients:
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
2 cups cut-up cooked turkey (1/2-inch pieces)
2 cups lightly packed spinach leaves, chopped
7 oz Swiss cheese (about 10 slices), cut into 1/2-inch squares
1/2 cup canned whole berry cranberry sauce, and (if desired) extra for serving
2 cans (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls (8 Count)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. In medium bowl, mix turkey, spinach, cheese and 1/2 cup cranberry sauce.
2. Unroll both cans of dough; separate into 8 rectangles. On ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange rectangles in ring so short sides of rectangles form a 5-inch circle in center. Dough will overlap.
3. Spoon turkey filling on the half of each rectangle closest to center of ring.
4. Bring each dough rectangle up over filling, tucking dough under bottom layer of dough to secure it. Repeat around ring until entire filling is enclosed (some filling might show a little).
5. Gently separate dough perforations on top until filling peeks through. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is golden brown and thoroughly baked. Cool 5 to 10 minutes before cutting into serving slices. Serve with extra cranberry sauce.
Tips from Pillsbury Kitchens
Substitute cheddar cheese for the Swiss cheese, if desired.
To give dough a glossy finish, brush it with an egg beaten with a spoonful of water before baking.
