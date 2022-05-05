Creamy Cheesy Enchilada Casserole

Ingredients:
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
10-20 corn tortillas depending on the size of the casserole dish you use
8 oz sour cream
2-3 c Mexican blend shredded cheese
1-2 cans refried beans
10-15 oz red enchilada sauce
ON THE SIDE: you can also add diced tomatoes, olives and chopped onions depending on preferences. Serve with chopped avocadoes, tomatoes, green onion slices and additional sour cream. The measurements may not be exact, depending on the size baking dish used. This recipe will fill up four hungry eaters. If you’re making it for more than just four, you can adjust accordingly.
Instructions:
1. Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
2. Place both chicken breasts in a pot of boiling water with spices of your choice, such as dried chili peppers and some red pepper flakes. Boil for about an hour until the chicken is cooked through and will easily pull apart with a fork.
3. Remove chicken to a cutting board and shred. Drain the water from the pot and use it to mix up the chicken filling.
4. Put the shredded chicken into the pot and mix in the 8 oz of sour cream and 1-2 cups of the shredded cheese depending on how cheesy you like it.
5. Then into the bottom of a baking dish (9x13 or a little smaller), pour some of the enchilada sauce to coat the bottom to prevent sticking.
6. Then begin layering. Spread a thin layer of refried beans on the tortillas and fit to cover the bottom of the pan.
7. Then a layer of the cheesy/sour cream/chicken mixture.
8. At this point, you can add olives or tomatoes or anything else you want and then top with a layer of the enchilada sauce. Another layer of tortillas smeared with refried beans and repeat until you’ve just barely reached the top of the dish.
9. Finish with a layer of plain tortillas and cover that with the remaining cheese and sauce. Cover with some aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes. Take the foil off and bake for another 5-10 until it’s gooey and bubbly.
10. Cut up and serve with any extra toppings you like.