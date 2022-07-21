Creamy Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:
24 Nutter Butter™ peanut butter sandwich cookies, finely crushed
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:06 pm
Ingredients:
24 Nutter Butter™ peanut butter sandwich cookies, finely crushed
5 Tbsp butter, melted
1 lg. box instant chocolate pudding (5.9 oz.)
2 1/2 c cold milk
8 oz Cool Whip whipped topping, thawed and divided
3/4 pkg (about 6 oz. out of 8 oz.) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened
1/2 c creamy peanut butter
1/4 c sugar, or more to taste
1/2 Tbsp vanilla
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, combine melted butter and cookie crumbs. Press onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie dish. Set aside in fridge until ready to fill.
2. In a large bowl, mix the chocolate pudding into the cold milk. Whisk for 2 minutes or until thick; set aside.
3. In another bowl, beat the cream cheese and peanut butter with electric mixer on low until well combined. Add the sugar and beat until creamy and smooth. Add vanilla and beat until well combined. Next, add half of the container of Cool Whip. Mix until well combined and fluffy.
4. Take crust out of the fridge and fill with 1 cup of the pudding.
5. Take the peanut butter mixture and spread on top of the pudding layer.
6. In a small bowl, take leftover pudding and the rest of the Cool Whip. Mix until well incorporated.
7. Spread on top of the pie (not all the mixture will fit, so any leftover pudding mixture can be eaten as a little chocolate mousse treat). Stick in the fridge for about 3 hours or until firm.
