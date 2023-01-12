Prep 15 minutes
Cook time 5 hours 30 minutes
Prep 15 minutes
Cook time 5 hours 30 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 cans cream of chicken soup 10.5 ounces each
1 packet dry chicken gravy mix
2 cups chicken broth
24 ounces frozen egg noodles
12 ounces frozen peas and carrots
4 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Add the chicken to a 6 quart slow cooker.
2. Add the cream of chicken and chicken gravy mix to a bowl and whisk together to combine. Spread over the chicken.
3. Pour the chicken broth over the top.
4. Cover the crockpot and cook for 4-6 hours on low or until chicken shreds easily.
5. Remove the chicken from the crockpot and shred. Whisk together the sauce in the crockpot and then return the chicken.
6. Add the noodles and frozen vegetables to the crockpot, stir to combine, and top with pats of butter.
7. Cover the crockpot and continue cooking for 1 to 1 ½ hours or until noodles are cooked through and tender.
8. Season with salt and freshly cracked pepper before serving.
