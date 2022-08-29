Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pounding flowers

Create art and preserve a bit of the garden with flower pounding.

 photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Preserve a few memories of this summer’s garden or create gifts to share with family and friends. Pounding flowers onto fabric or paper is a fun and easy way to preserve the beauty of garden flowers.

Use watercolor or other rough surface paper when pounding on paper. Purchase ready to dye (RTD) or prepared for dying (PFD) fabric or prepare the fabric yourself. You’ll find supplies and directions at most craft stores.

